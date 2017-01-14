A Lehighton art gem moves to Allentown
The story goes that Kline's most recognizable style - large black and white paintings that seem to consist of just a few brush strokes but are full of gesture and expression - was born from a suggestion made by his friend Willem de Kooning, another giant of abstract art, who told Kline to get himself a projector and project one of his sketches on a wall. Kline himself described the result: "A four by five inch black drawing of a rocking chair ... loomed in gigantic black strokes which eradicated any image, the strokes expanding as entities in themselves, unrelated to any entity but that of their own existence."
