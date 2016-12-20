Year in Review: Lehighton community...
The year was marked by the borough's 150th sesquicentennial celebration, a quest to find the borough's centennial time capsule, and its first Christmas trees in the park event. From the end of June into early July, the borough honored its 150th anniversary with an eight-day celebration.
