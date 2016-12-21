Wish list for Shepherd House
Shepherd House, has food pantries in Beaver Meadows, Jim Thorpe, Lansford, Lehighton, Nesquehoning, Palmerton, Summit Hill, Tresckow and Weatherly. Shepherd House accepts financial and food donations.
