Tree donation
Chancellor Tina Q. Richardson, left, and Director of Campus Development Patti Frey, second from right, along with student leaders thanked Blocker for his donation. Blocker got the over 12-foot Fraser fir from Beisel's Tree Farm in Lehighton and said he donated it as a way to say thank you to the campus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.
Add your comments below
Lehighton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Panther Valley News (Jul '14)
|Dec 24
|Flip Side
|1,824
|Two girls hit by car in Tamaqua, flown to hospital (Jun '16)
|Dec 23
|I feel sorry 4 U
|10
|David DeMelfi & Joey "Skinny Joey" Merlino (Feb '16)
|Dec 12
|The Donald
|25
|Review: 443 Auto Sales (Dec '08)
|Dec 7
|Karma
|44
|Alfonso Picone defrauds elderly couple; swindle... (May '15)
|Dec 7
|John The Fisherman
|58
|Summit Hill resident: property reassessment is ...
|Dec 2
|Great Deal
|32
|Origin/history of Bowmanstown (May '08)
|Nov 28
|SBowman
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lehighton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC