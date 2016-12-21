Tamaqua man honored with lifetime award
Bethlehem Press editor George Taylor was among 10 journalism educators honored with the Journalism Education Association's Lifetime Achievement Award presented recently in Indianapolis. JEW, a nationwide organization of scholastic and collegiate journalism educators, gives this award to retirees for lifetime dedication to journalism education.
