Rollover in Mahoning Township
A woman escaped injury this morning in this rollover in Mahoning Township. COPYRIGHT LARRY NEFF/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS The woman was freed by members of the Lehighton and Mahoning Valley fire companies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lehighton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Panther Valley News (Jul '14)
|Dec 24
|Flip Side
|1,824
|Two girls hit by car in Tamaqua, flown to hospital (Jun '16)
|Dec 23
|I feel sorry 4 U
|10
|David DeMelfi & Joey "Skinny Joey" Merlino (Feb '16)
|Dec 12
|The Donald
|25
|Review: 443 Auto Sales (Dec '08)
|Dec 7
|Karma
|44
|Alfonso Picone defrauds elderly couple; swindle... (May '15)
|Dec 7
|John The Fisherman
|58
|Summit Hill resident: property reassessment is ...
|Dec 2
|Great Deal
|32
|Origin/history of Bowmanstown (May '08)
|Nov 28
|SBowman
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lehighton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC