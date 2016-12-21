Rollover in Mahoning Township

Rollover in Mahoning Township

A woman escaped injury this morning in this rollover in Mahoning Township. COPYRIGHT LARRY NEFF/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS The woman was freed by members of the Lehighton and Mahoning Valley fire companies.

