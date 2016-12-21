Restoring a piece of our history
While some of his paintings sell for millions today, Franz Kline might have turned to websites like Kickstarter if they were around when he was a struggling artist. The Lehighton-bred artist did not achieve the fame that he now has in art circles until after he died in 1962.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lehighton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Panther Valley News (Jul '14)
|20 hr
|Flip Side
|1,824
|Two girls hit by car in Tamaqua, flown to hospital (Jun '16)
|Fri
|I feel sorry 4 U
|10
|David DeMelfi & Joey "Skinny Joey" Merlino (Feb '16)
|Dec 12
|The Donald
|25
|Review: 443 Auto Sales (Dec '08)
|Dec 7
|Karma
|44
|Alfonso Picone defrauds elderly couple; swindle... (May '15)
|Dec 7
|John The Fisherman
|58
|Summit Hill resident: property reassessment is ...
|Dec 2
|Great Deal
|32
|Origin/history of Bowmanstown (May '08)
|Nov 28
|SBowman
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lehighton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC