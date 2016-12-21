Orioles honored for role in reviving...

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Times News

Organizers of the coaster race during Lehighton's 150th Anniversary Celebration thanked members of the Lehighton Orioles Nest 183 for their sponsorship on Sunday with two framed pictures of the competition. The Orioles paid for insurance, trophies and banners and one of its members, Gary Reed, provided 25 cars for kids to use in the race.

