Man sentenced in theft from trucking...
One of four men who stole goods from a Mahoning Township trucking company will serve 18 months on probation and perform 75 hours of community service. Carbon County Judge Joseph J. Matika on Thursday also ordered Nicholas R. Sickonic, 22, of Palmerton, to pay $520 in restitution to North East Motor Freight, and to undergo a drug and alcohol evaluation.
