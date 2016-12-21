Mahoning maintains tax rate
During the Wednesday night board of supervisors meeting, four out of five supervisors voted to keep the 0.00425 cents for every dollar of assessed property valuation. According to the township secretary and treasurer Natalie Haggerty, the municipality has allocated $10,000 for a drug task force and will also look to hire part-time police officers.
