Lehighton says group can pursue skate...

Josh Schaeffer, owner of Jam Concrete Masonry of Lehighton, approached borough council on Monday about the creation of a skate park. Schaeffer told council his group would handle getting the grants, and said the skate park would be a concrete park.
