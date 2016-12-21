House, 2 vehicles damaged in crash on...

A house and two vehicles were damaged when a car went out of control on the slush-covered roadway of the Fireline Road at 1:34 p.m. Saturday, injuring the driver. State police at the Lehighton barracks said Betty L. Serfass, 81, of Palmerton, was driving a 2007 Toyota Camry southbound and was attempting to negotiate a left curve in the roadway when the car began to spin counter-clockwise.

