Carbon prepared for any storm
Remember the blizzard of 1993, which brought 3 feet of snow to the Northeast, engulfing cars, crippling travel and closing schools for a week in one shot? Carbon County officials recently took part in a statewide winter weather emergency exercise called "Operation Quick Freeze" at the county emergency management agency to prepare for a disaster of this magnitude. Twenty-one volunteers gathered in the emergency operations center conference room Wednesday morning to complete the exercise, sponsored by the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, in collaboration with the National Weather Service.
