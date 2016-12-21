Carbon prepared for any storm

Remember the blizzard of 1993, which brought 3 feet of snow to the Northeast, engulfing cars, crippling travel and closing schools for a week in one shot? Carbon County officials recently took part in a statewide winter weather emergency exercise called "Operation Quick Freeze" at the county emergency management agency to prepare for a disaster of this magnitude. Twenty-one volunteers gathered in the emergency operations center conference room Wednesday morning to complete the exercise, sponsored by the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, in collaboration with the National Weather Service.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.