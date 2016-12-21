Carbon County Court news

Carbon County Court news

Thomas P. McArdle, 15 Bowmans Road, Lehighton, is asking the court to restore his firearms rights, which, he claims, have been wrongfully deprived him by the Pennsylvania State Police Firearms Division, Harrisburg. The plaintiff states the state police's reasoning in denying his application for the restoration of his firearms rights is because of a "Disabling Offense" that happened in 1995 in the Borough of Birdsboro, Berks County, which then constituted his third conviction of driving under the influence within a five-year period.

