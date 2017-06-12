Eight students receive recognition fo...

Eight students receive recognition for completing associate's degree

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 7 Read more: The Advocate

Honored May 19 for completing degree requirements for an associate's degree from Northwestern State University while attending high school at the Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts in Natchitoches are, from left, Michael Mayeux, Elizabeth Long, Stephen Watson, MyChel Robinson, Brendan Nalbone, Karleigh Gwyn and Rachel Mendoza. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO FROM CRYSTAL EVANS -- Honored May 19 for completing degree requirements for an associate's degree from Northwestern State University while attending high school at the Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts in Natchitoches are, from left, Michael Mayeux, Elizabeth Long, Stephen Watson, MyChel Robinson, Brendan Nalbone, Karleigh Gwyn and Rachel Mendoza.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Leesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
More Police Blotter 4 hr Molly Hatchet 55
West Cenla Swingers 4 hr NSU Grad 11
Is Dander a Leesville cop (Feb '13) 4 hr NSU Grad 22
Dr donovan's license suspended 5 hr Ms Landers 25
Election for Mayor around the corner??? 16 hr Snark 6 78
Dist. 30 Representative 2019 Jun 15 private i 45
free jimbo????? Jun 13 private i 3
See all Leesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Leesville Forum Now

Leesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Leesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Leesville, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,339 • Total comments across all topics: 281,834,645

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC