Eight students receive recognition for completing associate's degree
Honored May 19 for completing degree requirements for an associate's degree from Northwestern State University while attending high school at the Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts in Natchitoches are, from left, Michael Mayeux, Elizabeth Long, Stephen Watson, MyChel Robinson, Brendan Nalbone, Karleigh Gwyn and Rachel Mendoza. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO FROM CRYSTAL EVANS -- Honored May 19 for completing degree requirements for an associate's degree from Northwestern State University while attending high school at the Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts in Natchitoches are, from left, Michael Mayeux, Elizabeth Long, Stephen Watson, MyChel Robinson, Brendan Nalbone, Karleigh Gwyn and Rachel Mendoza.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Leesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More Police Blotter
|4 hr
|Molly Hatchet
|55
|West Cenla Swingers
|4 hr
|NSU Grad
|11
|Is Dander a Leesville cop (Feb '13)
|4 hr
|NSU Grad
|22
|Dr donovan's license suspended
|5 hr
|Ms Landers
|25
|Election for Mayor around the corner???
|16 hr
|Snark 6
|78
|Dist. 30 Representative 2019
|Jun 15
|private i
|45
|free jimbo?????
|Jun 13
|private i
|3
Find what you want!
Search Leesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC