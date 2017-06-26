Couple spends decades mentoring kids ...

Couple spends decades mentoring kids through summer program

For more than two decades, one Leesville, Louisiana couple has been doing much more than keeping kids busy during the summer with their 'Go for the Gold' summer program at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center. "The children are our future and if we don't invest anything in them, then we have no future," said Leroy Stokes, Director of the MLK Community Center.

