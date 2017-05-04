Terry L. Helfrich Jr.

Terry L. Helfrich Jr.

Friday Apr 14 Read more: The Washington Evening Journal

Gathering of the family and friends will be held from 2 to 4 p.m., Friday, April 14, at Labby Memorial Funeral Home in DeRidder. He was a native of Ottumwa and grew up in Washington, and moved to Leesville, Louisiana, in 2001.

