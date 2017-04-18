Speed cited in motorcycle crash that killed Leesville man
Louisiana State Police say a man killed in a motorcycle crash near Hicks appears to have been traveling at high speed. The Alexandria Daily Town Talk reports 22-year-old Austin T. Chandler of Leesville died Friday after losing control of his Kawasaki motorcycle on state Highway 121.
