Speed cited in motorcycle crash that killed Leesville man

Saturday Apr 8 Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

Louisiana State Police say a man killed in a motorcycle crash near Hicks appears to have been traveling at high speed. The Alexandria Daily Town Talk reports 22-year-old Austin T. Chandler of Leesville died Friday after losing control of his Kawasaki motorcycle on state Highway 121.

Leesville, LA

