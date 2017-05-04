More than a dozen arrested during war...

More than a dozen arrested during warrant sweep

Thursday Apr 20

State and local law enforcement arrested 14 people in Southwest Louisiana as part of a massive warrant sweep in Calcasieu and Jefferson Davis Parishes. Law enforcement spent the morning in search of 50 people who have failed to report to their parole officer, violating the terms of their supervised release.

