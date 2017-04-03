List of flooded roadways in Vernon re...

List of flooded roadways in Vernon released

Sunday Apr 2

Flash Flood Warning continues for Leesville LA, New Llano LA, Anacoco LA until 10:30 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/V4btBi8J0W Craft is advising residents not to drive unless necessary. Numerous parish and state roads are under water, including First Street, Third Street, Nona Street, Anderson Drive, as well as parts of Hwy 171 and the entrance to Wal-Mart.

Leesville, LA

