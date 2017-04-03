List of flooded roadways in Vernon released
Flash Flood Warning continues for Leesville LA, New Llano LA, Anacoco LA until 10:30 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/V4btBi8J0W Craft is advising residents not to drive unless necessary. Numerous parish and state roads are under water, including First Street, Third Street, Nona Street, Anderson Drive, as well as parts of Hwy 171 and the entrance to Wal-Mart.
Leesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2018 city elections
|21 hr
|Citizen Joe
|26
|Resolution 15
|Thu
|Jet
|16
|Police Blotter
|Wed
|BallinWithJoe
|40
|Leesville/Vernon Is A Strange Animal
|Apr 3
|PostedByJoe
|12
|i hate muslims! (Sep '12)
|Apr 2
|Gravedigger Joe
|94
|Future Doesn't Look Good
|Apr 2
|Nate Fuss
|18
|Trump voters like Disco
|Apr 1
|Stan Lee Fletchr
|1
