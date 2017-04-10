Leesville motorcyclist killed in earl...

Leesville motorcyclist killed in early morning crash

Friday Apr 7 Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

A Leesville man was killed in a motorcycle crash early Friday morning on Highway 121, east of Hicks, Louisiana State Police have confirmed. Austin T. Chandler, 22, was driving his Kawasaki motorcycle at a high speed, southbound on Highway 121.

