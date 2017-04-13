Leesville area apartments evacuated f...

Leesville area apartments evacuated following threat possibly connected to Fort Polk

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 13 Read more: KLFY-TV Lafayette

According to Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft, the Mona Lisa Apartment complex in New Llano is no longer under an evacuation order. The Louisiana State HazMat Team determined there were no dangerous chemicals in the apartment complex, though Craft said there were some items that will assist in the investigation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLFY-TV Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Leesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Remember The Fallen 31 min Joe Stalin 2
West Cenla Swingers 1 hr Pwaisdelawd 2
lawyers 11 hr JoeGoodman 5
Police Blotter Wed Jumpy Joe 128
2018 city elections Wed MarathonJoe 50
LHS Baseball Coach Wed leesville73 2
Dr donovan's license suspended Tue Nala 16
See all Leesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Leesville Forum Now

Leesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Leesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Egypt
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Iraq
 

Leesville, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,086 • Total comments across all topics: 280,459,119

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC