Leesville area apartments evacuated following threat possibly connected to Fort Polk
According to Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft, the Mona Lisa Apartment complex in New Llano is no longer under an evacuation order. The Louisiana State HazMat Team determined there were no dangerous chemicals in the apartment complex, though Craft said there were some items that will assist in the investigation.
