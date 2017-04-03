Anacoco Bayou floods residential areas in Leesville

Leesville was slammed during Sunday night's storm and a lot of residential areas and parish roads are dealing with flooding because of the Anacoco Bayou, which is expected to crest at 24-feet by midnight on Tuesday. The bayou is normally 17 feet and that has caused issues for nearby residents, especially out off U.S. 171 on Thomas Drive.

