Anacoco Bayou floods residential areas in Leesville

Monday Apr 3

Leesville was slammed during Sunday night's storm and a lot of residential areas and parish roads are dealing with flooding because of the Anacoco Bayou, which is expected to crest at 24-feet by midnight on Tuesday. The bayou is normally 17 feet and that has caused issues for nearby residents, especially out off U.S. 171 on Thomas Drive.

