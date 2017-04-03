Vernon Sheriff: $11,000 found during ...

Vernon Sheriff: $11,000 found during drug raid

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 13 Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

Along with the $ 11,602.10, also found were: 18.7 grams of crack cocaine, 10.7 ounces of powder cocaine, 5 pounds 6.2 ounces of compressed marijuana, 25 dose units of Ecstasy, 53.8 grams of methamphetamine and 6.4 ounces of high-grade marijuana, said Vernon Sheriff Sam Craft. Numerous firearms and stolen property were also found within the residence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Leesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Police Blotter 1 hr JoeCamel 15
2018 city elections 2 hr PappaJoe 6
Leesville/Vernon Is A Strange Animal 19 hr PostedByJoe 12
Resolution 15 Sun Jet 15
i hate muslims! (Sep '12) Sun Gravedigger Joe 94
Future Doesn't Look Good Sun Nate Fuss 18
Trump voters like Disco Apr 1 Stan Lee Fletchr 1
See all Leesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Leesville Forum Now

Leesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Leesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Leesville, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,984 • Total comments across all topics: 280,035,599

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC