Vernon Sheriff: $11,000 found during drug raid
Along with the $ 11,602.10, also found were: 18.7 grams of crack cocaine, 10.7 ounces of powder cocaine, 5 pounds 6.2 ounces of compressed marijuana, 25 dose units of Ecstasy, 53.8 grams of methamphetamine and 6.4 ounces of high-grade marijuana, said Vernon Sheriff Sam Craft. Numerous firearms and stolen property were also found within the residence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Add your comments below
Leesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police Blotter
|1 hr
|JoeCamel
|15
|2018 city elections
|2 hr
|PappaJoe
|6
|Leesville/Vernon Is A Strange Animal
|19 hr
|PostedByJoe
|12
|Resolution 15
|Sun
|Jet
|15
|i hate muslims! (Sep '12)
|Sun
|Gravedigger Joe
|94
|Future Doesn't Look Good
|Sun
|Nate Fuss
|18
|Trump voters like Disco
|Apr 1
|Stan Lee Fletchr
|1
Find what you want!
Search Leesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC