Vernon Sheriff: $11,000 found during drug raid

Along with the $ 11,602.10, also found were: 18.7 grams of crack cocaine, 10.7 ounces of powder cocaine, 5 pounds 6.2 ounces of compressed marijuana, 25 dose units of Ecstasy, 53.8 grams of methamphetamine and 6.4 ounces of high-grade marijuana, said Vernon Sheriff Sam Craft. Numerous firearms and stolen property were also found within the residence.

