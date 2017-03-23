Public Invited to Review and Appeal F...

Public Invited to Review and Appeal Flood Maps in Vernon Parish, Louisiana

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Federal Emergency Management Agency

Residents and business owners in the Lower Sabine Watershed in Vernon Parish, Louisiana, have new, preliminary flood maps to review. The revised maps affect the city of Leesville, the towns of Hornbeck and New Llano, the village of Anacoco and the unincorporated areas of Vernon Parish.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Leesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Resolution 15 6 hr Info 1
Leesville/Vernon Is A Strange Animal 9 hr Joe David Joe 6
i hate muslims! (Sep '12) Mar 22 Joe Younger 92
Matthew Dotson Mar 21 Blue Jay 2
Future Doesn't Look Good Mar 21 Dr Joe McCoy 14
Dr donovan's license suspended Mar 20 Sunshine 6
Trump Is Everything Evangelicals Are Not (Jul '16) Mar 16 That you again Bo... 12
See all Leesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Leesville Forum Now

Leesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Leesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Leesville, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,924 • Total comments across all topics: 279,813,532

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC