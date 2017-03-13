Louisiana parents charged with desert...

Louisiana parents charged with desertion aftera

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 2 Read more: KBMT

A Leesville, LA, couple was arrested after they left their two year-old sleeping in their car while they gambled at a Lake Charles casino last week. On February 24 at approximately 11:20 p.m., Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a report of a 2 year old child left unattended inside a car that was not running in a parking lot of a local casino in Lake Charles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KBMT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Leesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump Is Everything Evangelicals Are Not (Jul '16) 13 hr That you again Bo... 12
I Don't Feel Victorious 15 hr TheWinningJoe 4
$218,000 of Pot 16 hr Private 1st Class... 6
News Louisiana Man Convicted on Drug Charges, Faces ... (Apr '10) Mar 13 Joe the Bull 8
Police Blotter Mar 12 Nate Fuss 5
Don't Be Too Hard On President Trump Mar 10 Joe America 4
Dr donovan's license suspended Mar 6 Here kitty kitty 4
See all Leesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Leesville Forum Now

Leesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Leesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Ireland
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Iran
 

Leesville, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,136 • Total comments across all topics: 279,610,613

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC