Louisiana parents charged with desertion aftera

A Leesville, LA, couple was arrested after they left their two year-old sleeping in their car while they gambled at a Lake Charles casino last week. On February 24 at approximately 11:20 p.m., Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a report of a 2 year old child left unattended inside a car that was not running in a parking lot of a local casino in Lake Charles.

