First Alert Forecast: Cloudy and warm...

First Alert Forecast: Cloudy and warm; higher rain chances the next couple of days

Thursday Mar 9

Cloudy skies will continue through most of the day with very low rain chances during the morning hours as temperatures warm up through the 60s and 70s. Coastal areas will continue to see a bit of fog at times through midday with areas inland dealing with overcast conditions.

