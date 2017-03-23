Cantu Services Incorporated v. Melvin Lee Frazier Renee Ellender...

CANTU SERVICES, INCORPORATED, a Texas Corporation, Plaintiff-Appellant, v. MELVIN LEE FRAZIER; RENEE ELLENDER ROBERIE, Individual and Official Capacity; CURT EYSINK, Individual and Official Capacity; KEVIN MONK, Individual and Official Capacity; JANELL BOSARGE, Individual and Official Capacity; MARK S. MARTIN, Individual and Official Capacity, Defendants-Appellees.

