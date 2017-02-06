Governor announces intent to commute ...

Governor announces intent to commute Bono man's sentence

Gov. Asa Hutchinson has announced his intent to commute the 80-year prison sentence of a Bono man, making him immediately eligible for parole. Hutchinson says he intends to commute the sentence of 58-year-old Jimmy Doyle, who was convicted in Randolph and Lawrence counties in 2004 on several drug and weapons charges.

