Governor announces intent to commute Bono man's sentence
Gov. Asa Hutchinson has announced his intent to commute the 80-year prison sentence of a Bono man, making him immediately eligible for parole. Hutchinson says he intends to commute the sentence of 58-year-old Jimmy Doyle, who was convicted in Randolph and Lawrence counties in 2004 on several drug and weapons charges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Add your comments below
Leesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Corruption abounds in Leesville
|15 hr
|Nate Fuss
|249
|Just hope
|16 hr
|Nate Fuss
|14
|Skinny chicks with big ti
|18 hr
|Nate Fuss
|4
|Future Doesn't Look Good
|Mon
|JoeStalin
|2
|things pisses you off about leesville (Jan '07)
|Feb 3
|not listening
|685
|Hobby Lobby Leesville
|Feb 3
|JoeFixIt
|7
|Building my own house
|Feb 2
|Dee
|9
Find what you want!
Search Leesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC