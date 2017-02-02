Dr. Wendell C. Wellman Natchitoches, la
Funeral services for Dr. Wendell C. Wellman will be Friday, Feb. 3 at 1 p.m. at New Life Evangelism Center in Natchitoches with the Revs. Dennis Bjornberg and Rodney Boswell officiating the service. Interment will follow at American Cemetery in Natchitoches under the direction of Blanchard-St.
