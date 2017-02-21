Authorities ask public's help in loca...

Authorities ask public's help in locating woman headed to East Texas on foot

Vernon Parish, Louisiana Sheriffs Department is asking for help in locating Sarah Haselton, age 24, of Leesville, Louisiana. Family members of Haselton indicate they have not spoken with her since February 8, 2017.

