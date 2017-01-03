TRAFFIC: Roads, bridges icing in DeRidder area, take caution while driving
Beauregard schools will dismiss "as soon as all transportation is in place." "Due to the early arrival of inclement weather in Beauregard Parish, we will be dismissing students as soon as all transportation is in place," said Superintendent Timothy J. Cooley.
