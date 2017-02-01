Abraham named to House Armed Services Committee
The assignment will allow Abraham to play a key role in setting military policy for the United States and place him in prime position to protect Louisiana's military installations, including Barksdale Air Force Base in Bossier City, Fort Polk near Leesville, the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base in New Orleans and Belle Chasse, and other Louisiana military-related priorities. The assignment was a highly-sought position among members of the House of Representatives.
