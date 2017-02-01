Abraham named to House Armed Services...

Abraham named to House Armed Services Committee

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: KNOE-TV Monroe

The assignment will allow Abraham to play a key role in setting military policy for the United States and place him in prime position to protect Louisiana's military installations, including Barksdale Air Force Base in Bossier City, Fort Polk near Leesville, the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base in New Orleans and Belle Chasse, and other Louisiana military-related priorities. The assignment was a highly-sought position among members of the House of Representatives.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Leesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hobby Lobby Leesville 50 min Dee 5
Building my own house 14 hr Dee 9
History Will Not Be Good To Trump Wed Harley Rules 3
Corruption abounds in Leesville Wed Harley Rules 245
ACLU going after School Board? Jan 30 Ghostsniper389 3
City Council Meeting Jan 29 havemercy 23
Academy not dead yet? Jan 26 JoeUlater 10
See all Leesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Leesville Forum Now

Leesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Leesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. China
  5. Iraq
 

Leesville, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,679 • Total comments across all topics: 278,513,510

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC