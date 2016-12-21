Leesville man accused of printing fak...

Leesville man accused of printing fake $100 bills, trying to use them for purchases

Read more: KSLA-TV Shreveport

DeRidder police arrested a Leesville man accused of printing counterfeit money and attempting to pass it off at area businesses. On Dec. 28, a 16-year-old attempted to use fake $100 dollar bills at a store to buy three, pre-paid debit cards totaling $1,500, according to Deputy Chief Chris Rudy.

Leesville, LA

