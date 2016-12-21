Leesville man accused of printing fake $100 bills, trying to use them for purchases
DeRidder police arrested a Leesville man accused of printing counterfeit money and attempting to pass it off at area businesses. On Dec. 28, a 16-year-old attempted to use fake $100 dollar bills at a store to buy three, pre-paid debit cards totaling $1,500, according to Deputy Chief Chris Rudy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.
Add your comments below
Leesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Corruption abounds in Leesville
|1 hr
|CutiePieJoe
|150
|Is Vernon Parish more or less racist than other... (Feb '14)
|Dec 26
|havemercy
|18
|Police Jury tax loss! Any comments?
|Dec 24
|St Petersburg
|1
|It Doesn't Look Good
|Dec 23
|havemercy
|3
|Dogs and dogs ordinance or rules (Apr '16)
|Dec 23
|more informed
|9
|Trump Is Everything Evangelicals Are Not
|Dec 21
|I'm deplorable
|9
|Mopping The Floor
|Dec 18
|havemercy
|13
Find what you want!
Search Leesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC