A homecoming over 60 years in the making
In 2001, sergeant martin's remains were found in Korea and were escorted through Southeast Texas today, to his hometown of Leesville Louisiana. "When you have someone come back after 60 something years, its amazing, it really is" stated Army Veteran Dale Rigney.
