VIDEO: This adorable, injured cub was wandering through Leesburg today
An injured, adorable cub was seen wandering through Leesburg today. "It had an injured left foreleg, and Fish and Wildlife were called by Leesburg Police and Loudoun County Animal Control," said local resident Jennifer Swain, who took the video at her home on Blue Ridge Avenue Northeast.
