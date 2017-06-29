New survey guidance coming soon, CMS official says
Interpretive guidance for the new survey process incorporating Phase 2 regulations could be released over the next few weeks, a top government official said Thursday. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services had promised guidance in early summer, which officially began Tuesday, with surveyors likely to undergo training starting in July.
Start the conversation, or Read more at McKnightsonline.com.
Add your comments below
Leesburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who Would Jesus Deport? (Jul '14)
|Jun 27
|bein silly
|162
|Michelle Obama 2016
|May '17
|Tom Brokaw
|1
|Rubio calls Trump a con artist, mocks a small h... (Feb '16)
|May '17
|John Hornblower
|184
|Trump official freezes Michelle Obamaa s plan t...
|May '17
|Lawrence Wolf
|61
|national security
|Mar '17
|odi
|1
|Chiro Kent Clark (Apr '16)
|Oct '16
|Betty
|3
|John Miller (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Leesburg Concerned
|1
Find what you want!
Search Leesburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC