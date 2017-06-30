Leesburg selects preferred designs for Battlefield Parkway interchange
Leesburg's Town Council picked its preferred designs for the upcoming construction of the intersection of Battlefield Parkway and Route 7 and for Cardinal Park Drive at Tuesday night's business meeting, but some local business owners were surprised that no one had notified them of the impending changes by letter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Loudoun Times.
Add your comments below
Leesburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who Would Jesus Deport? (Jul '14)
|Jun 26
|FireyFellow44
|161
|Michelle Obama 2016
|May '17
|Tom Brokaw
|1
|Rubio calls Trump a con artist, mocks a small h... (Feb '16)
|May '17
|John Hornblower
|184
|Trump official freezes Michelle Obamaa s plan t...
|May '17
|Lawrence Wolf
|61
|national security
|Mar '17
|odi
|1
|Chiro Kent Clark (Apr '16)
|Oct '16
|Betty
|3
|John Miller (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Leesburg Concerned
|1
Find what you want!
Search Leesburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC