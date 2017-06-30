Kids today: They don't work summer jo...

Kids today: They don't work summer jobs the way they used to

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 23 Read more: Houston Chronicle

It was at Oregon's Timberline Lodge, later known as a setting in the horror movie "The Shining," where Patrick Doyle earned his first real paycheck. He was a busboy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Leesburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Who Would Jesus Deport? (Jul '14) Jun 26 FireyFellow44 161
Michelle Obama 2016 May '17 Tom Brokaw 1
News Rubio calls Trump a con artist, mocks a small h... (Feb '16) May '17 John Hornblower 184
News Trump official freezes Michelle Obamaa s plan t... May '17 Lawrence Wolf 61
national security Mar '17 odi 1
Chiro Kent Clark (Apr '16) Oct '16 Betty 3
John Miller (Oct '16) Oct '16 Leesburg Concerned 1
See all Leesburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Leesburg Forum Now

Leesburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Leesburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
 

Leesburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,654 • Total comments across all topics: 282,185,778

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC