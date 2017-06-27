Ex-government employee charged with spying for China
A former government employee has been arrested and charged with providing top-secret documents to an operative working for Chinese intelligence in exchange for $25,000 and lying to investigators. Kevin Mallory, 60, from Leesburg, Virginia, was taken into custody by federal authorities Thursday and appeared in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia, to face charges.
