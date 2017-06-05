Are we 'present at the destruction'?

Are we 'present at the destruction'?

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 5 Read more: The Washington Post

American ambassador to France, Jefferson Caffery, speaks during a ceremony at the harbor of Bordeaux, France, on May 10, 1948, marking the arrival of the "John H. Quick," carrying 8,800 tons of wheat as the first ship bringing aid to France under the Marshall Plan. This column is adapted from a speech David Ignatius gave Monday at a symposium on the Marshall Plan, held at George Marshall's home in Leesburg, Va.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Leesburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Michelle Obama 2016 May 16 Tom Brokaw 1
News Rubio calls Trump a con artist, mocks a small h... (Feb '16) May '17 John Hornblower 184
News Who Would Jesus Deport? (Jul '14) May '17 Aaron Hernandez d... 160
News Trump official freezes Michelle Obamaa s plan t... May '17 Lawrence Wolf 61
national security Mar '17 odi 1
Chiro Kent Clark (Apr '16) Oct '16 Betty 3
John Miller (Oct '16) Oct '16 Leesburg Concerned 1
See all Leesburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Leesburg Forum Now

Leesburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Leesburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Leesburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,984 • Total comments across all topics: 281,641,764

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC