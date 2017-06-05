Are we 'present at the destruction'?

American ambassador to France, Jefferson Caffery, speaks during a ceremony at the harbor of Bordeaux, France, on May 10, 1948, marking the arrival of the "John H. Quick," carrying 8,800 tons of wheat as the first ship bringing aid to France under the Marshall Plan. This column is adapted from a speech David Ignatius gave Monday at a symposium on the Marshall Plan, held at George Marshall's home in Leesburg, Va.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.