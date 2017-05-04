Trump Takes Bite Out Of School Lunch ...

Trump Takes Bite Out Of School Lunch Reforms And Former White House Chef Bites Back

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 3 Read more: Forward

After Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue joined students at an elementary school cafeteria in Leesburg, Virginia, on Monday and signed away some of former First Lady Michelle Obama's 2010 school lunch reforms, former White House Chef Sam Kass registered his outrage. "Considering the deeply struggling farm economy, that climate change is making it harder to grow food and one in three kids are on track to have diabetes, one would think Secretary Purdue has more important things to worry about than making sure food in schools has a lot of salt," Kass told "Politico."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Leesburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Who Would Jesus Deport? (Jul '14) 3 min Lawrence Wolf 154
News Rubio calls Trump a con artist, mocks a small h... (Feb '16) 1 hr Gun Powder 158
News Trump official freezes Michelle Obamaa s plan t... 19 hr Lawrence Wolf 61
national security Mar '17 odi 1
News Trump is against anyone who does not fit his id... Feb '17 MillikanMilks 12
News Boente, a longtime federal prosecutor, is best ... Jan '17 Captain Yesterday 4
Chiro Kent Clark (Apr '16) Oct '16 Betty 3
See all Leesburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Leesburg Forum Now

Leesburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Leesburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Leesburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,928 • Total comments across all topics: 280,815,797

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC