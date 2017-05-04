Trump Takes Bite Out Of School Lunch Reforms And Former White House Chef Bites Back

After Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue joined students at an elementary school cafeteria in Leesburg, Virginia, on Monday and signed away some of former First Lady Michelle Obama's 2010 school lunch reforms, former White House Chef Sam Kass registered his outrage. "Considering the deeply struggling farm economy, that climate change is making it harder to grow food and one in three kids are on track to have diabetes, one would think Secretary Purdue has more important things to worry about than making sure food in schools has a lot of salt," Kass told "Politico."

