Trump takes aim at Michelle Obama's efforts on child nutrition, girls' education
The Trump administration is looking to whittle away at the legacy of former first lady Michelle Obama, undercutting two key efforts associated with her. Trump takes aim at Michelle Obama's efforts on child nutrition, girls' education The Trump administration is looking to whittle away at the legacy of former first lady Michelle Obama, undercutting two key efforts associated with her.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Leesburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rubio calls Trump a con artist, mocks a small h... (Feb '16)
|14 hr
|inbred Genius
|151
|Trump official freezes Michelle Obamaa s plan t...
|17 hr
|okimar
|3
|Who Would Jesus Deport? (Jul '14)
|Sun
|Swedenforever of ...
|146
|national security
|Mar '17
|odi
|1
|Trump is against anyone who does not fit his id...
|Feb '17
|MillikanMilks
|12
|Boente, a longtime federal prosecutor, is best ...
|Jan '17
|Captain Yesterday
|4
|Chiro Kent Clark (Apr '16)
|Oct '16
|Betty
|3
Find what you want!
Search Leesburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC