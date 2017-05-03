School nutrition takes a hit
"This announcement is the result of years of feedback from students, schools, and food service experts about the challenges they are facing in meeting the final regulations for school meals", Perdue said in a statement from the U.S. Department of Agriculture . Perdue and Sen. Pat Roberts are making the official announcement at the Catoctin Elementary School in Leesburg, Virginia, where they will be eating school lunch food with students.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Leesburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rubio calls Trump a con artist, mocks a small h... (Feb '16)
|3 hr
|inbred Genius
|156
|Trump official freezes Michelle Obamaa s plan t...
|22 hr
|okimar
|59
|Who Would Jesus Deport? (Jul '14)
|Wed
|Abandoned memories
|150
|national security
|Mar '17
|odi
|1
|Trump is against anyone who does not fit his id...
|Feb '17
|MillikanMilks
|12
|Boente, a longtime federal prosecutor, is best ...
|Jan '17
|Captain Yesterday
|4
|Chiro Kent Clark (Apr '16)
|Oct '16
|Betty
|3
Find what you want!
Search Leesburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC