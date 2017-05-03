Race, interfaith clashes creep into National Day of Prayer debate in Loudoun County
A prominent Lansdowne pastor says she has concerns the National Day of Prayer event in Leesburg slated for Thursday isn't inclusive enough.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Loudoun Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Leesburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump official freezes Michelle Obamaa s plan t...
|1 hr
|okimar
|59
|Who Would Jesus Deport? (Jul '14)
|4 hr
|Abandoned memories
|150
|Rubio calls Trump a con artist, mocks a small h... (Feb '16)
|Tue
|Lana Nat Turner
|153
|national security
|Mar '17
|odi
|1
|Trump is against anyone who does not fit his id...
|Feb '17
|MillikanMilks
|12
|Boente, a longtime federal prosecutor, is best ...
|Jan '17
|Captain Yesterday
|4
|Chiro Kent Clark (Apr '16)
|Oct '16
|Betty
|3
Find what you want!
Search Leesburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC