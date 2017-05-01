Mark Miller named ALA Trustee Citatio...

Mark Miller named ALA Trustee Citation recipient

Next Story Prev Story
23 min ago Read more: American Library Association

The American Library Association and United for Libraries has named Mark Miller, chair of the Loudon County Library Board of Trustees, a recipient of the ALA Trustee Citation. The ALA Trustee Citation, established in 1941 to recognize public library Trustees for distinguished service to library development, honors the best contributions and efforts of the estimated 60,000 American citizens who serve on library boards.

Start the conversation, or Read more at American Library Association.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Leesburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rubio calls Trump a con artist, mocks a small h... (Feb '16) 9 hr inbred Genius 151
News Trump official freezes Michelle Obamaa s plan t... 12 hr okimar 3
News Who Would Jesus Deport? (Jul '14) Sun Swedenforever of ... 146
national security Mar '17 odi 1
News Trump is against anyone who does not fit his id... Feb '17 MillikanMilks 12
News Boente, a longtime federal prosecutor, is best ... Jan '17 Captain Yesterday 4
Chiro Kent Clark (Apr '16) Oct '16 Betty 3
See all Leesburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Leesburg Forum Now

Leesburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Leesburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Leesburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,140 • Total comments across all topics: 280,714,110

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC