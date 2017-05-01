Mark Miller named ALA Trustee Citation recipient
The American Library Association and United for Libraries has named Mark Miller, chair of the Loudon County Library Board of Trustees, a recipient of the ALA Trustee Citation. The ALA Trustee Citation, established in 1941 to recognize public library Trustees for distinguished service to library development, honors the best contributions and efforts of the estimated 60,000 American citizens who serve on library boards.
