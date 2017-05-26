Manslaughter case, in which a 5-month-old was killed, shows how...

Manslaughter case, in which a 5-month...

Friday May 26 Read more: The Washington Post

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events A fatal pedestrian crash in Northern Virginia shows why we could use better tools to determine whether drivers were texting and driving. Devices such as a Textalyzer could make it easier to write citations and win convictions.

