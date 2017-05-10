Loudoun School Board adopts names for four new schools, considers improvements for transportation
The Loudoun County School Board adopted names for four new schools-one elementary school , one middle school , and two high schools -at its meeting Tuesday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Loudoun Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Leesburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rubio calls Trump a con artist, mocks a small h... (Feb '16)
|Tue
|John Hornblower
|184
|Who Would Jesus Deport? (Jul '14)
|Tue
|Aaron Hernandez d...
|160
|Trump official freezes Michelle Obamaa s plan t...
|May 5
|Lawrence Wolf
|61
|national security
|Mar '17
|odi
|1
|Trump is against anyone who does not fit his id...
|Feb '17
|MillikanMilks
|12
|Boente, a longtime federal prosecutor, is best ...
|Jan '17
|Captain Yesterday
|4
|Chiro Kent Clark (Apr '16)
|Oct '16
|Betty
|3
Find what you want!
Search Leesburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC