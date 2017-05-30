Loudoun man with cerebral palsy still awaiting his return to Sterling group home
More than two weeks after an emergency injunction was filed to return a man with cerebral palsy back to his longtime group home in Sterling, Loudoun County has yet to complete the training necessary for his return.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Loudoun Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Leesburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michelle Obama 2016
|May 16
|Tom Brokaw
|1
|Rubio calls Trump a con artist, mocks a small h... (Feb '16)
|May 9
|John Hornblower
|184
|Who Would Jesus Deport? (Jul '14)
|May 9
|Aaron Hernandez d...
|160
|Trump official freezes Michelle Obamaa s plan t...
|May 5
|Lawrence Wolf
|61
|national security
|Mar '17
|odi
|1
|Chiro Kent Clark (Apr '16)
|Oct '16
|Betty
|3
|John Miller (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Leesburg Concerned
|1
Find what you want!
Search Leesburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC