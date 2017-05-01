LAUSD board president slams Trump administration for loosening school lunch standards
A day after Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue unveiled new, more relaxed guidelines for school lunches, the board president of the Los Angeles Unified School District had strong words for the Trump administration about those changes. “The latest moment of dangerous deregulation happened yesterday as U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue rolled back the school nutritional standards that many of us fought hard for throughout the years,” Steve Zimmer said in a statement Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.
Add your comments below
Leesburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump official freezes Michelle Obamaa s plan t...
|5 min
|okimar
|50
|Rubio calls Trump a con artist, mocks a small h... (Feb '16)
|21 hr
|Lana Nat Turner
|153
|Who Would Jesus Deport? (Jul '14)
|23 hr
|Poverty Opiates
|149
|national security
|Mar '17
|odi
|1
|Trump is against anyone who does not fit his id...
|Feb '17
|MillikanMilks
|12
|Boente, a longtime federal prosecutor, is best ...
|Jan '17
|Captain Yesterday
|4
|Chiro Kent Clark (Apr '16)
|Oct '16
|Betty
|3
Find what you want!
Search Leesburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC