LAUSD board president slams Trump administration for loosening school lunch standards

13 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Breeze

A day after Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue unveiled new, more relaxed guidelines for school lunches, the board president of the Los Angeles Unified School District had strong words for the Trump administration about those changes. “The latest moment of dangerous deregulation happened yesterday as U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue rolled back the school nutritional standards that many of us fought hard for throughout the years,” Steve Zimmer said in a statement Tuesday.

